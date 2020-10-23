Borna Barisic a doubt ahead of Rangers’ clash with Livingston
By PA Staff
Borna Barisic may have to sit out Rangers’ clash with Livingston on Sunday after being sent for a scan on a thigh strain.
The Croatian was replaced just before half-time during the 2-0 Europa League win over Standard Liege and while Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard is confident it is not a major issue, Rangers have decided to seek an expert opinion before deciding if Barisic can face Livi.
Gerrard is also monitoring a few other bumps and bruises but the only definite absentees are Nikola Katic, who remains out with a serious knee injury, and new recruit Bongani Zungu, who is still quarantining after arriving into the UK from France.
Livingston will be without on-loan Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who is not allowed to face his parent club.
Max Stryjek is set to come in for his second Scottish Premiership appearance having kept a clean sheet against Rangers in August.
Gary Holt will assess some knocks, while Keaghan Jacobs is working his way back from a foot injury and Alan Lithgow (hip) remains out.
