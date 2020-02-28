Borna Barisic relishing Rangers’ Europa League tie against Bayer Leverkusen

Rangers defender Borna Barisic is relishing the challenge of facing Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Europa League.

After beating Portuguese side Braga home and away to end up with a 4-2 aggregate win, the Light Blues were drawn against the Bundesliga club.

The first leg of the tie will be at Ibrox on March 12, with the return game taking place a week later.

Bayer Leverkusen are fifth in their league and in the last 32 defeated Porto – who won Rangers’ group – home and away.

Speaking ahead of the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final clash against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, the Gers left-back said: “Of course it is a good challenge, they are a good team.

“It is no coincidence that they are now where they are.

“I can’t talk too much about Bayer Leverkusen because I haven’t watched them but we will see later when we analyse them.

“But of course, very excited.”