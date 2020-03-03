Bournemouth midfielder Jordon Ibe banned from driving after coffee-shop crash

Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe, who crashed his Bentley into a coffee shop causing thousands of pounds of damage, has been banned from driving for 16 months and fined £7,500.

The 24-year-old also struck a Mercedes car when he smashed into The Pantry on Plaistow Lane in Bromley, south-east London, shortly before 5am on July 30.

Ibe, who drove off after stopping briefly at the scene, admitted a charge of careless driving and was found guilty of one count of failing to stop after an accident at a court hearing in February.

He was also handed a 12-month community order at a sentencing hearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

District Judge Catherine Moore also ordered him to pay a £7,500 fine and £500 compensation to those affected by the crash, as well as a £181 surcharge and £775 in costs.

The court heard the damage to the shop was so extensive it had to shut for six weeks, with the owners fearing they would go out of business.

Philip Lock, owner of the damaged Mercedes, said he had to pay more than £2,800 to have it repaired.

The court also heard that Ibe already had 11 penalty points on his driving licence.

Ibe sat looking at the floor of the courtroom dock as mitigation was provided by his lawyer Frank Rogers, who told the court that the footballer accepted his driving was sub-standard.

Rogers said Ibe had spent much of his life “cocooned in the artificial world of football” which had left him “not well educated” and “ignorant of his duties”.

In a statement read by Rogers to journalists after the hearing, Ibe said: “I accept full responsibility for my actions and lack of judgment when driving.

“I apologise unreservedly to those whose property I damaged.”

He also apologised to his family, team-mates, fans and manager Eddie Howe.