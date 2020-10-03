Brendan Rodgers does not want Leicester to get carried away

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has urged caution after the Foxes’ fast start.

They have won their opening three Premier League games ahead of Sunday’s visit of West Ham.

Leicester beat West Brom and Burnley before last weekend’s stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City, where Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick.

They are one of the early pacesetters but Rodgers, who guided the Foxes to fifth last season, knows there is a long way to go.

“If you come back to me with three games to go and we’re in the same position I’d be a tad more excited but we couldn’t have started any better,” he said.

“It’s the levels of our performance and the types of performances which is pleasing. Against West Brom we had to be patient and our speed and quality came through, against Burnley you have to be physical and we came through that.

“We went to Man City and played a slightly different way to how we wanted to. People look at it as a counter-attacking performance but none of our goals were counter-attacking. They came from pressing and playing through Man City’s press.

“It shows me the evolution and the maturity of the players. We know it’s a long season but it’s been a great start for us.”

Harvey Barnes has been one of Leicester’s stand out players and was rewarded for his form with his first senior England call-up this week.

The winger has become a key figure under Rodgers and the former Celtic manager praised Barnes’ impact.

He said: “I’m delighted for him and pleased for his parents. You spend a lifetime with your children knowing the pathway they have been on and it’s a great moment for them.

“He’s going to walk into the changing room and he’ll be around a lot of gifted players. Jordan Henderson is an amazing captain and he will look after Harvey.

“I have loved working with him, he is a really humble boy. He’s relaxed, he doesn’t give you one ounce of problems.

“I can see the improvements in him. I said the other week he is a superstar in the making.”

Leicester confirmed on Saturday evening that midfielder Adrien Silva has joined Sampdoria on a permanent deal, subject to international clearance.

Silva, who had two loan spells with Monaco during his time as a City player, made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes.