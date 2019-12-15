Brendan Rodgers earmarked for Manchester City manager after Guardiola goes - report

Pep Guardiola has said he won't quit Manchester City before his contract expires in 2021, but the club are still planning for the future, and that future may be with Brendan Rodgers.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Rodgers has been identified as a potential successor to Guardiola, having impressed since taking over as Leicester City manager.

The fact that he has Champions League experience both with Liverpool and Celtic, and plays a similar style of football to Manchester City already, has made him a contender for the role.

Rodgers has rebuilt his reputation in the Premier League somewhat, after his time at Liverpool ended with the club in a poor position.

The performances he has managed to eke out of Leicester City this season are beyond even their remarkable title winning campaign under Claudio Ranieri, with Jamie Vardy and James Maddison both firing on all cylinders under the Northern Irishman.

Arsenal reportedly made contact with Rodgers over their vacant managerial position after sacking Unai Emery, but Rodgers quickly quashed speculation by signing a contract extension at the King Power Stadium until 2025, worth £40million.

However, he has always been open about his ambitions, and Manchester City may be a harder prospect to turn down.

Pep Guardiola famously hasn't stayed beyond four seasons at either of the previous clubs he's managed, and as he approaches that mark at Manchester City it's unclear whether he'll break tradition at the Etihad.

His current number two, Mikel Arteta, is also thought to be a candidate to replace him, as is former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, if Brendan Rodgers can sustain Leicester's form in the first half of the season and secure a top four finish or better, his reputation will only be enhanced.

