Brentford made pre-tax losses of £8.5million during promotion season

Brentford made a pre-tax loss of £8.5million in the year to June 2021.

The Bees lowered their pre-tax loss by £600,000 from the previous year, thanks in part to the £44.3million player sales of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Brentford estimate their Covid-related losses at £2.8million for the 2020-21 season, up from £1million in the previous campaign.

The west Londoners’ Premier League promotion threw up payments that included player bonuses of £12million, without which the Bees would have returned a pre-tax profit of roughly £3.5millon.

Owner Matthew Benham’s total investment grew to £104.1million, with £22.4million in secured loans relating to the Brentford Community Stadium project.

“Our player trading drove a significant profit on the disposal of player registrations,” read a Brentford statement.

“The principal contributors to this were the sale of Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and the sale of Said Benrahma to West Ham.

“These two transfers continue to provide evidence of the strong work done by the club to recruit and develop talent.”

Brentford have made an impressive start to life in the Premier League after last term’s Championship play-off victory.

Thomas Frank’s side sit 14th more than halfway through their maiden Premier League campaign, with the club buoyant in all respects.

Chairman Cliff Crown said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Matthew Benham for his unwavering commitment to the club and congratulate Thomas Frank, Brian Riemer, the players and all the club staff, who have contributed to the best season the club has experienced in the last 75 years.”