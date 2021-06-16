Brighton reject Arsenal bid for England’s Ben White

Arsenal have had a bid rejected for Brighton defender Ben White.

The Gunners have made the England international a key transfer target this summer, but a reported £40million offer has been turned down by the Seagulls, the PA news agency understands.

White is currently on international duty with the Three Lions after being called up to Gareth Southgate’s final Euro 2020 squad following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold having initially been cut from a 33-man provisional group.

The 23-year-old had an excellent season with Brighton, making 39 appearances in all competitions, and caught the attention of Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard, whose side finished eighth and missed out on European football last term, is conducting a rebuild at the Emirates Stadium, with David Luiz set to leave at the end of his contract.