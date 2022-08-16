Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal

Brighton have signed Ecuador full-back Pervis Estupinan on a contract until June 2027.

The 24-year-old arrives from LaLiga side Villarreal, for undisclosed terms and subject to international clearance.

His arrival comes after Brighton sold left-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

Head coach Graham Potter told the club website: “We’re excited by what Pervis brings us and he fills a position to which we’ve been looking to add depth.

“In addition to his international experience, he has played for Villarreal in the Champions League and Europa League, as well as gaining plenty of experience in La Liga.

“We will help him to settle here in England, but we’re looking forward to working with him and seeing him in action in the Premier League.”

Estupinan played for LDU Quito in his homeland before signing for Watford in 2016.

He spent four seasons out on loan in Spain with Granada, Almeria, Mallorca and Osasuna, before joining Villarreal permanently in 2020.

Estupinan, who has made 26 appearances for Ecuador, helped Unai Emery’s team to Europa League glory in his first campaign and played 74 games for Villarreal.

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has moved to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old joined Albion from Ajax last summer and made his debut in last season’s FA Cup third-round win at West Brom.

He spent the remainder of the campaign on loan at Belgian side Oostende and was called up to the Holland squad in June following an injury to Tim Krul.

Seagulls goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts said “This is a great opportunity for Kjell to continue his development and play regularly.

“He was called up to the Dutch senior squad this summer and this means he has the chance of regular game time ahead of this year’s World Cup.”