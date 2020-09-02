Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey called into England U21 squad to replace Reece James
By PA Staff
Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has received his first England Under-21 call-up ahead of the upcoming trips to Kosovo and Austria.
The 19-year-old, who joined Brighton from Chelsea in January, has previously represented England at under-18 and under-20 level.
He comes into the squad as a replacement for his former Chelsea team-mate Reece James, who has withdrawn along with attacking midfielder Ebere Eze, who completed a move from QPR to Crystal Palace last week for an initial fee of £16million.
That leaves Aidy Boothroyd with a group of 22 players for the Young Lions’ Euro 2021 qualifiers against Kosovo on Friday and Austria next Tuesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.