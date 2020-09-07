Bristol City sign former West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt

Bristol City have completed the signing of veteran midfielder Chris Brunt.

The 35-year-old left West Brom this summer after 13 years and joins the Robins on a free transfer.

City’s chief executive Mark Ashton told the club’s website: “I’m sure Chris’ vast experience and midfield qualities will play a massive part in our push over the coming campaign.

“This football club wants to smash through the ceiling and reach the top level where Chris has played before, so he was incredibly keen to make this next step in his career and help us get to where we want to be.”

Head coach Dean Holden said: “It’s brilliant to have secured Chris’ services because he is a player who is going to be incredibly valuable to us both on and off the field.

“He brings a lot of experience to the group, he’s a leader with a strong voice, he’s an accurate passer and he will be a great teacher to the younger players. That’s key to the development of the squad and I’m really looking forward to working with Chris as we get ready for the season ahead.”

The Robins later announced the signing of Fulham right-back Steven Sessegnon on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old made 15 appearances for Scott Parker’s side last season as they returned to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Sessegnon said: “It’s an exciting team with brilliant players and with how the league looks this year I don’t see why we can’t be up there, I’m looking forward to getting going.

“He (Holden) told me his plans and I look forward to it. It’s an exciting set-up here, I think I will have fun and enjoy my football.”