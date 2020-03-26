Burnley to pay all casual staff despite season being suspended

Burnley will continue to pay all casual staff while football is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure covers both matchday and non-matchday staff, including those working for Burnley’s community arm.

Premier League matches will not resume until at least the end of April, with the expectation being that date will be pushed further back.

Chief executive Neil Hart said: “This is a difficult time for everyone and we wanted to reassure those who work in casual roles on either a matchday or non-matchday for Burnley Football Club that they will not be financially disadvantaged by the current situation.

“Our over-riding priority is to look after the well-being of our staff and their families during this testing time and we hope this will provide some comfort and reassurance.”