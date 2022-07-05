Burnley sign Samuel Bastien from Standard Liege for undisclosed fee

Vincent Kompany has hailed Samuel Bastien as a “great addition” after making the Standard Liege midfielder Burnley’s fifth summer signing.

Bastien, 25, has signed a three-year deal at Turf Moor after joining for an undisclosed fee.

Burnley boss Kompany told the club website: “Samuel is a great addition to our team.

“He is a high-energy midfielder, who can link up play, works very hard and recovers the ball well.

“We are delighted to add Samuel to the group and look forward to welcoming him to our squad.”

Bastien, an Anderlecht academy product, made 123 appearances and scored 12 goals in four seasons at Liege after a two-year spell in Italy at Chievo Verona.

He represented Belgium at under-19 and under-21 level before opting to represent the Democratic Republic of Congo senior side.

Bastien said: “I’m very proud to join Burnley Football Club. I’m excited to discover the Championship, in my new colours.

“I can’t wait to get started, begin pre-season and meet my new team-mates.”