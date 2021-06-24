Caoimhin Kelleher will ‘keep pushing’ Alisson after signing new Liverpool deal

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has pledged to continue pushing first-choice Alisson Becker after signing a new contract.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a landmark season, making five appearances in the Premier League and Champions League to establish himself as number two at Anfield, while also making his Republic of Ireland debut.

“For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years,” Kelleher, who had made four cup appearances in the 2019-20 campaign, told liverpoolfc.com after signing what is understood to be a five-year deal.

“It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club.

“It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that.

“It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well.

“I am looking forward, try to keep pushing him and we’ll see what happens.”