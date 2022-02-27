Carabao Cup final - Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Goalkeepers Kelleher and Mendy produce heroics to take match to extra-time

The Carabao Cup final went to extra-time after Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy each made outstanding saves to keep a thrilling match goalless after 90 minutes.

Kelleher, who was given the nod ahead of Alisson after taking Liverpool all the way to the final, was involved in the first flashpoint of the game as he thwarted Christian Pulisic from close range.

Mendy, who was chosen ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga despite the Spaniard helping Chelsea make it to Wembley, then pulled off a jaw-dropping double save to deny Naby Keita and then Sadio Mane.

Kelleher then made a small yet crucial intervention at the start of the second half, getting the slightest of touches on Mason Mount's effort from inside the box which saw it come off the inside of the post.

Mohamed Salah did manage to beat Mendy but his shot looked to be bouncing just beyond the far post before Thiago Silva scrambled it away.

Liverpool did get the ball in the net when Joel Matip converted from close range following a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick but after a long VAR check the goal was ruled out for a foul by Virgil van Dijk on Reece Jame.

Chelsea then had a goal ruled out for a clear offside by Timo Werner after Kai Havertz converted on the rebound.

Mendy and Kelleher continued to exchange decisive saves until the final whistle, the Senegalese denying Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold before the Liverpool reserve keeper saved a last-gasp effort from substitute Romelu Lukaku with his feet.