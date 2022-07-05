Ceri Holland says new Liverpool contract was ‘no-brainer’
By PA Staff published
Wales midfielder Ceri Holland admits signing a new contract with Liverpool was a “no-brainer”.
The 24-year-old joined in January 2021, direct from the United States college system, but has since established herself as a full international as she helped the club get promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season.
“When the option came on the table to extend my stay here it was an absolute no-brainer. I actually can’t wait to get going for the new season,” she said.
