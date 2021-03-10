Champions League 2020/21: When is the draw for the quarter-finals?

Big names have already dropped out of this season's Champions League - and now the quarter-finals of the tournament are looming.

You can catch the draw for both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals on Friday March 19, 11am GMT - meaning that teams will know which side of the draw they will be on. As ever, the draw will be made at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw will be shown live on BT Sport for UK viewers, which has exclusive rights to Champions League games this season.

On April 6 and 7, the first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals will begin - the second legs are scheduled for the week after, on April 13 and 14. The semis are set for later that month, with the first legs starting on April 27 and 28 and the second legs will be played on May 4 and 5.

The quarter-finals are, of course, the first round of the Champions League in which seedings and country protection is removed. This means that any team can draw any other team: so it's best keeping an eye out for potential Premier League match-ups at this stage.

Three Premier League sides remain in the competition, all with advantages heading into their second legs. Liverpool carry a 2-0 away leg victory into a home tie against RB Leipzig, while Chelsea also won away, by a single goal against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City - many bookies' favourites of the Premier League clubs - are 2-0 on aggregate heading into an Etihad clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Champions League final this season will be played on May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

A draw will be held on March 19 - after the quarter-final and semi-final draws - to determine the "home" team for administrative purposes.

