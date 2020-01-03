Charlton may give youth a chance against West Brom
Injury-hit Charlton could turn to a clutch of academy talents again for the FA Cup clash with West Brom.
Lee Bowyer was buoyed by the performances of a host of young academy graduates in the 1-0 home loss to Swansea.
And the Addicks boss could put his faith in youth once again for the FA Cup third-round clash at The Valley on Sunday.
Ben Dempsey and Josh Davidson in particular caught the eye, with the young duo likely to be involved again.
Luckless full-back Kieran Gibbs will miss out for West Brom, with the former Arsenal defender having suffered an ankle problem.
Gibbs hobbled out of West Brom’s 1-1 New Year’s Day draw with Leeds, and will now face another spell on the sidelines.
Gibbs has already missed more than three months of the season, owing to a number of foot injuries.
Baggies boss Slaven Bilic could rotate his resources in a bid to counteract the hectic fixture schedule.
