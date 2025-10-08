Wonderkid with NO senior football given England nod by Thomas Tuchel

England boss Thomas Tuchel handed one youngster tipped for the future a valued opportunity at St George's Park on Wednesday.

With the Three Lions set to take on Wales in an international friendly later this weekend, Tuchel invited three players from the Under-20 squad to take part in a training session with his senior side.

Yet to make his debut at club level, one player in particular has been tipped for big things already, and Tuchel's invitation has gone a long way in excelling those aspirations.

Thomas Tuchel invites WONDERKID to train with England's senior squad

England have two games this month against Wales and Latvia (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that the amount of English talent coming through at respective age groups is brimming, with the future looking brighter than ever.

Tuchel handing out vital opportunities to three Under-20 players has gone down well, with one in particular from Manchester United now being tipped for his first-team debut in the coming months.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is more than aware of the player in question (Image credit: Getty Images)

As seen in the session, Shea Lacey was invited to join in with the Three Lions group, along with Lakyle Samuel and Harrison Murray-Campbell. Lacey has struggled with injury problems over the last year, but has been exceptional for Manchester United's Under-21s as of late.

He needed only a short cameo to net twice against Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2 a few weeks ago, scoring a brace in a 4-1 win, including a cheeky free-kick that showed his technical abilities.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Travis Binnion, lead coach with United's Under-21s, has admitted that Lacey needs time, but his potential is clear for all to see. "Listen, everybody in the world knows about Shea Lacey," he told MEN Sport.

"So he needs a little bit of fortune, he needs to be patient with himself and everybody else needs to be really patient with him.

"He is in the same sort of area as Chido because of time lost. Different to Chido, Chido is fast progression. Because of time lost with Shea, he still has lots to come tactically, physically and mentally. Everybody can see - you have to be blind not to see - the talent he's got.

Shea Lacey is well thought of at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's got lots to do in his game and he knows. We're still managing him physically because if he can stay on the pitch and can train every day, I think everyone thinks he could be a top, top player."

Lacey's inclusion at international level is further proof of what many have known for a long time, with his play style likened to that of Manchester City academy star Phil Foden.

In FourFourTwo's view, Lacey won't have to wait long for his first taste of senior football, especially given how keen Amorim has been to hand opportunities to young players like Harry Amass, Tyler Fredricson and Chido Obi over the last 12 months.