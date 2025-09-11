Is Chelsea's Cole Palmer injured? Premier League injury update
Cole Palmer was absent for England during the international break due to a groin injury, but will he be fit for Chelsea’s visit to Brentford on Saturday evening?
Cole Palmer was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia at the start of September.
Palmer, who has been a key figure for Chelsea since his arrival from Manchester City in 2023, has missed the last few league games after picking up a groin injury prior to a 5-1 victory over West Ham last month.
Despite his absence, Chelsea followed up their rout of The Hammers with a 2-0 victory over West London neighbours Fulham just before the international break.
Is Chelsea star Cole Palmer available this weekend?
Chelsea, who were perhaps lucky not to concede the first goal of the game against Fulham following a controversial VAR decision, remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season.
Enzo Maresca’s men sit second in the league and are currently two points behind Liverpool, who have picked up three wins from three.
Chelsea will be keen to build on their positive start to the season this weekend, but whether Palmer will be fit in time for the clash with Brentford on Saturday evening remains a slight mystery.
It is thought that Palmer’s groin problem isn’t too serious, and whilst recent reports suggest that the forward is nearing a return, they also note that Chelsea are managing his workload.
Should Palmer be fit in time for Saturday, it’s unlikely that he’ll feature from the start - Maresca will want to avoid one of his main attacking threats aggravating an injury further.
Whilst Palmer is a doubt, Chelsea know that they’ll definitely be without Levi Colwill and Liam Delap, both of whom are out with longer-term injuries.
The match against Brentford on September 13th will kick off at 8:00 pm at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Jack is a contributing writer and lover of all things football. When he's not checking out the club careers of players on Wikipedia, he can be found at Ashton Gate cheering on his beloved Bristol City.
