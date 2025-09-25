Is Chelsea's Cole Palmer injured? Premier League injury update

By published

The Chelsea star was forced off just 20 minutes into his side's defeat by Manchester United last Saturday, so will he miss Saturday's clash with Brighton?

Chelsea star Cole Palmer in action against Manchester United
Cole Palmer was forced off in the first half against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Palmer has endured a frustrating start to the season as he deals with an ongoing groin injury.

The Chelsea midfielder was sidelined for a month after playing in the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, with last Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United only his third start of the campaign in all competitions.

But Palmer lasted just 20 minutes at Old Trafford and was absent for Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round victory at Lincoln City.

Is Chelsea's Cole Palmer available this weekend?

Cole Palmer has been sidelined for the last two Chelsea matches

Cole Palmer was sidelined for a month at the start of this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer played the full 90 minutes of Chelsea's stalemate with Palace on the opening weekend but missed the wins against West Ham and Fulham.

He was also sidelined for England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia this month but made his return in Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Brentford on September 13, scoring just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Chelsea could give up their UEFA Champions League spot next season due to a strange UEFA ruling

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has had to make a decision over Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 23-year-old then started against Bayern Munich in the Champions League four days later, scoring his side's goal in a 3-1 defeat, before his brief appearance at Old Trafford.

It showed Palmer is still managing the groin issue and boss Enzo Maresca revealed this week that the club's medical staff had discussed surgery.

Speaking to Metro, the Italian said: "It's more day by day, week by week, game by game to see how it is and decide what we do."

On the possibility of Palmer needing an operation, Maresca added: "I don't know if in the next days or the next weeks, but I don't think so, to be honest."

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made another signing ahead of the new season

Enzo Maresca suggested Cole Palmer won't need an operation (Image credit: Getty Images)

It appears unlikely that Palmer will be fit for Saturday's clash with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea will hope to return to winning ways after picking up one point from their past two games.

The game against the Seagulls, who sit 14th, kicks off at 3pm.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.