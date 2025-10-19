How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Super Sunday game

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa as Thomas Frank looks to continue a promising start in north London, with all the broadcast details here in this article.

Spurs vs Villa key information • Date: Sunday, 19 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Tottenham Hotspur return from the October international break with a few injury concerns but in very respectable form.

Their Premier League opponents this weekend will be Aston Villa, whose fortunes have slowly been improving this season but who still have a long way to go to match their pre-season expectations.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Spurs vs Villa online, on TV, wherever you are.

Can I watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa is the early Sunday kick-off and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

It will also be available with the relevant subscriptions to view on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in the US

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live in the USA by cable TV channel USA Network.

There's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so to stream online you'll need a cord-cutting service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

OFFER: Up to 77% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Thomas Frank has made an impressive start in charge of Spurs. As well as a win and a draw in the Champions League, the north London club have lost just one of their first seven games in the Premier League.

It's not so long ago that Villa would have been justifiably seen as a soft touch. Unai Emery's side could barely buy a goal in their first six matches in all competitions, never mind a win.

Since then, they've won four on the bounce in the Premier League and Europa League, but an domestic win away from home is still a hurdle they're yet to pass this season.

Spurs' home defeat by Bournemouth at the end of August feels like a long time ago and they're otherwise in very healthy nick.

Their first three league wins under Frank were each boosted by a clean sheet and Spurs have only failed to score once. They've scored two goals or more in all but two matches, a tally that won't be lost on Emery.

Despite the traditional collapse against Crystal Palace, Villa's defence has been the basis of any meagre positives from a season that started appallingly.

Villa's first two points came from goalless draws, their third from a 1-1 draw against a team that played with ten men for an hour. It's fair to say their attackers are still taking their time to really get going but the performances overall are on the up.

There have been six Premier League meetings of these teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – three wins apiece, with Villa winning two of the last three but succumbing to a proper walloping last November.

In many ways, this fixture has become too close to call in recent years but it's also never drawn. The last time these teams drew at White Hart Lane was in February 2010. There's been a winner in each of the last 13 meetings.

But Villa will be eager to capitalise on another historical factor when they reach north London on Sunday. Emery's record against Frank is rather better than some other Villa managers against Brentford, so hope for the Villans springs eternal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Aston Villa

Villa have recovered some of their form but the foundations of the wins over Fulham and Burnley were still a little fragile.