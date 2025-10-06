West Ham in talks with Real Madrid over shock loan move for €60m star: report

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo would be in dreamland if his side landed the Real Madrid star

West Ham United are reportedly set to battle two La Liga sides to land a loan move for a young Real Madrid star.

The Hammers got off to a difficult start in the current campaign under former manager Graham Potter, picking up just one win in five games before he was sacked.

He’s now been replaced by former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and the east London club want to bolster his squad for what could quickly shape up to be a survival battle.

Nuno Espirito Santo could be handed Real Madrid striker for Premier League fight

The Los Blancos youngster would provide a significant boost for the Hammers (Image credit: Getty Images)

For too long now, West Ham have been overly reliant on the goals from the mercurial Jarrod Bowen, and the burden is becoming too big for one pair of shoulders.

He was the club’s top scorer last season in the Premier League with 13 goals, and has raced back into the position this term with three strikes in seven matches. But support may be on the way.

West Ham have relied a lot on Jarrod Bowen for goals over the past few seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, West Ham are one of three clubs interested in a loan move for young Los Blancos striker Endrick.

The young Brazilian – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch last season – arrived at the Spanish capital to much fanfare, having already built sufficient “aura” when he named the late Sir Bobby Charlton as his idol at 17 years old, but his progression with Madrid has been steadier than expected, and he’s yet to appear this season.

The report states that the club retain faith in the prospect, and want to loan him without a buy option to that end, but they recognise he may not get the minutes he needs to adapt and grow into the European game at the Bernabeu, with one Kylian Mbappe taking a fair amount of the limelight.

The Irons are joined by Spanish duo Valencia and Real Sociedad in their interest, presenting a tough challenge as a move to the London Stadium would undoubtedly present the most upheaval.

In FourFourTwo’s view, we’d love a look at what Endrick’s all about in the Premier League.

Real Madrid want to loan Endrick out to expose him to more senior football in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

He is a figure, despite his young years, whose reputation precedes him somewhat due to the chatter online surrounding his move to Madrid.

He’s been restricted to cameos at Madrid, and even they have dried up this season, so a chance to see him week in, week out, against some top defenders, is a prospect even neutrals will get behind.

Endrick is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt. West Ham next face Brentford, when Premier League action returns after the international break.