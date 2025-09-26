'Palmer does it in the big games – he deserves a run in the England side before next summer's World Cup' Teddy Sheringham calls for Chelsea talisman to be given key Three Lions role as soon as possible

Cole Palmer of England celebrates scoring England's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

With the 2026 World Cup little over eight months away, Three Lions fans are already debating who should line up in England’s opening fixtures at the joint USA, Canada and Mexico-held tournament.

Teddy Sheringham, 51-cap former England star who featured in two Euros and the 1998 World Cup, has now weighed in, calling for England gaffer Thomas Tuchel to give one of England’s most in-form attackers a proper run in the side.

Sheringham, who also lifted three Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United, would like to see Chelsea’s Cole Palmer start behind Harry Kane more often ahead of next summer.

'Palmer is the man to solve England's attacking problems' - Teddy Sheringham

Palmer has been electric since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t think we’ve really solved our attacking problems yet, at the last Euros or since Tuchel came in, and Palmer could well be the player to do that,” Sheringham tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Coin Poker .

“He deserves a run in the side so we can find out. Palmer does it in the big games. You have to factor that in when you’re a manager approaching a World Cup – it doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

England manager Thomas Tuchel has some tough decisions to make (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer’s form for Chelsea over the past two seasons has made him impossible to ignore, with his composure and goal threat marking him out as one of England’s best prospects.

Yet his place in Tuchel’s squad remains uncertain. With Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and even the emerging Morgan Rogers all competing for advanced roles, the 23-year-old faces a battle to earn regular minutes.

England’s attacking rhythm under Tuchel has hardly been convincing.

Since succeeding Gareth Southgate, the former Chelsea manager has struggled to find a balance that extracts the best from his wealth of talent.

Sheringham believes Palmer has already shown he has the mentality to make a crucial difference in one regard. “What’s more, Palmer can be relied upon to score a penalty,” adds Sheringham. “Once you get to the tighter games, you’re going to be looking at potential shootouts – we’ve been through so many over the past 30 years. Having lads who are confident is invaluable.”

England’s rocky history in tournament shootouts needs no retelling, and the value of players with calm heads from the spot cannot be overstated. Sheringham’s message is clear: England cannot afford to ignore a player who thrives when it matters most. Before Tuchel finalises his World Cup squad.