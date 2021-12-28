Chelsea report: Real Madrid to offer Eden Hazard to Blues – but they want England star in return

Chelsea could be the offered the chance to re-sign Eden Hazard in part-exchange for Reece James, according to reports.

The Belgium international has endured a difficult two and a half years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu following his move from Chelsea in 2019.

Hazard has struggled with form and fitness throughout his time in the Spanish capital, and a parting of the ways could suit both the player and the club.

Madrid are open to letting the forward leave for the right price, and they are now considering including him as a makeweight in an ambitious bid for James.

The Sun writes that Madrid are considering a bid of £50m plus Hazard for the England international, who is enjoying a fine season in west London.

James has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers this term, scoring four goals and providing five assists in the Premier League.

His performances have not escaped the attention of Madrid, who are expected to have a busy summer in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba have also been linked with los Blancos, who are the favourites to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The Germany international is not the only Blues defender Madrid have got their eye on, but a deal for James will be tough to pull off.

The Chelsea academy graduate is one of their most treasured assets and his contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2025.

There is also the Hazard element to consider. The Belgian played the best football of his career at Chelsea, where he will always be a hero.

But the Blues will be concerned by his injury problems over the last two and a half years.

Hazard is now 30 years of age and it looks as though his best days could be behind him. Chelsea are unlikely to trade him for James, even if they are also offered £50m.

