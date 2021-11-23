Daniel Udoh earns 10-man Shrewsbury point against Sunderland

Daniel Udoh’s second-half strike helped struggling 10-man Shrewsbury come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

The forward’s goal on the hour mark cancelled out Alex Pritchard’s opener – and came after the hosts had seen David Davis sent off on the stroke of half-time.

The visitors went ahead thanks to a curling Alex Pritchard effort from 18 yards and it could have been two soon after but Marko Marosi’s fingertip save denied Lynden Gooch.

Shrewsbury were dealt a hammer blow just before the break as Davis saw red for a high tackle on Nathan Broadhead.

The 10 men came out firing in the second half, though, with Tom Bloxham firing over before Pritchard and Gooch went close to grabbing a second for the visitors.

But on the hour mark Salop struck against the run of play as Udoh reacted in the box to fire his side level.

Sunderland had all the late pressure as they searched for a winner, but a goal proved elusive and they had to settle for a point.

After the match, West Mercia Police confirmed that they had arrested a man after a public order incident.

A statement read: “The man, who is in his 60s and from the Durham area, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and is currently in police custody.”

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley added: “There is no place for racism in football, or in any place in society and we take a zero tolerance approach to it.”