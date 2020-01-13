Darian MacKinnon joins Partick Thistle after leaving Hamilton

Hamilton have bid farewell to Darian MacKinnon who has joined Partick Thistle until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old midfielder signed from Clydebank in 2012 and in time became captain but his contract with Accies has been terminated early by mutual agreement.

Subject to Scottish FA approval, MacKinnon will now try to help the Jags maintain their Championship status as Ian McCall’s side sit four points ahead of bottom side Alloa having played a game more.

Speaking to Hamilton’s official website, chairman Allan Maitland said: “Darian’s been absolutely brilliant for Hamilton ever since his arrival.

“He’s a true professional on and off the park and we wish him all the best in the future.

“Darian will remain as part of our academy coaching staff with his current post as Under-16s coach.

“He’s still an important part of the club’s academy plans going forward.”

McCall told the Maryhill club’s official website: “I’m delighted to bring Darian to the club as he is very different to the midfield options we currently have within the squad.

“He comes with a proven pedigree from the Premiership and a winning mentality which is vital for us to develop over the rest of the campaign.

“We have a number of younger players in the midfield area of the park and it was key for us to bring the right type of experience in to help them develop.”