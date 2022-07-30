Darwin Nunez nets on debut as Liverpool beat Manchester City to win Community Shield
Darwin Nunez netted on his Liverpool debut as the Reds beat Manchester City 3-1 to win the Community Shield in Leicester
Darwin Nunez netted on his debut for Liverpool as the Reds ran out 3-1 winners over Manchester City in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Saturday.
Nunez, who signed from Benfica in June for an initial £64 million potentially rising to £85m with add-ons in future, was on target with a header in the final minute to seal victory for Jurgen Klopp's side.
Just a few minutes earlier, another header from the Uruguyan was handled by a Manchester City defender and Mohamed Salah converted from the spot to put Liverpool in front.
Nunez had replaced Roberto Firmino in the 59th minute and ultimately, his introduction changed the game.
When he came on, the scores had been level at 1-1, with Julian Alvarez converting from close range on his City debut after 58 minutes (following a lengthy VAR check) to cancel out a superb curler from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first half.
The success is Klopp's first in the Community Shield, having lost the fixture in 2019 and 2020.
Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, finish as runners up for the second year in succession after winning the Community Shield in 2018 and 2019.
Erling Haaland made his debut for City, but the Norwegian will have to wait for his first goal after failing to hit the target and missing a glorious chance deep into added time.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
