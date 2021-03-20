David Carson hands Inverness victory over Dunfermline
By PA Staff
David Carson’s first goal for Inverness earned Caley Thistle a 1-0 victory at Dunfermline.
The visitors had a good chance to break the deadlock in the 15th minute but were denied as Shane Sutherland’s effort was cleared off the line.
Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton put the ball in the net in the 20th minute but he was adjudged to be offside.
Inverness eventually made the breakthrough in the 81st minute when Carson found the net from inside the area.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.