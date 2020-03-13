David Moyo and Marios Ogkmpoe sign new Hamilton deals

Hamilton have handed strikers David Moyo and Marios Ogkmpoe new one-year contracts.

Zimbabwe international Moyo scored a historic winner against Rangers last week as Accies won at Ibrox on league duty for only the second time in 94 years.

Greek frontman Ogkmpoe then followed that up last Saturday by netting the winner against Kilmarnock as the Lanarkshire club moved six points clear of Hearts at the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Head coach Brian Rice said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have both of them commit their future to this football club.

“Both lads work hard in training and fight for this football club every time they pull on a jersey so they deserve it.”