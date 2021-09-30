Derby given fine after Sheffield United defeat

Troubled Derby have been fined £5,000 for failing to control their players in last Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Playing in their first game since being placed into administration, frustrations boiled over for Derby when goalkeeper Kelle Roos was shown a red card for bringing down Billy Sharp just before the hour mark.

An FA spokesperson said: “Derby County FC has been fined £5,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 57th minute of their EFL Championship game against Sheffield United FC last Friday.”

Sharp would score the winner from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after Curtis Davies was penalised for handball, with defeat leaving Derby at the foot of the table on minus two points after being docked 12 for entering administration.

However, a win over Reading in midweek has put County back on positive points.