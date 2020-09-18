Derek McInnes hoping to keep Aberdeen fresh

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will look to freshen up his side amid their Europa League exertions as they prepare to face Motherwell.

Matty Kennedy missed Thursday’s win over Viking while Tommie Hoban is likely to be rested after playing two games in quick succession early in his comeback from long-term injury.

Michael Devlin (hamstring), Sam Cosgrove (knee) and Ryan Edmundson (ankle) remain out.

Motherwell have a doubt over Allan Campbell after the midfielder went off injured during their midweek win over Coleraine.

But they have added Robbie Crawford on loan from Livingston after loaning Harry Robinson to Queen of the South.

Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin/knee) are continuing their rehabilitation work while Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox are also long-term absentees after knee surgery.