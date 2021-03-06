Derek McInnes says it is not just down to strikers to end Aberdeen goal drought

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes feels his side have to take the pressure off their strikers after another toothless display in in the goalless draw with Hamilton.

The point moves the hosts to within three points of Hibernian in the race for third but they have now recorded just one win – and scored one goal – in nine games.

A share of the spoils was a fair result at Pittodrie, with both sides showing plenty of endeavour but lacking quality in the final third. The point was enough to lift Hamilton off the bottom of the table.

McInnes said: “The weight of responsibility usually falls on the strikers , but it shouldn’t just be on them. We all have to take responsibility. We have to try to rid the anxiety from the front players and hopefully it’ll turn.

“The number of clean sheets we have this season is fantastic, but the most important part to winning games is at the other end of the park we need to take responsibility for not taking the chances.

“We’re a point closer to Hibs, but we feel this is a real missed opportunity in terms of winning the game. We did a lot right to win this game so there’s an obvious frustration.”

Accies manager Brian Rice refused to be drawn on a penalty claim his side were denied in the second half after what looked like handball by Andy Considine, but took the positive of the point gained.

He said: “We’re off the bottom and it’s nice to be off the bottom, but it doesn’t really mean too much at this minute. We need to be off the bottom in the middle of May.

“It’s a step in the right direction. It’s been a tough four days, and I’m delighted with my team’s performance. We had a tough game on Wednesday night against St Johnstone and lost a late goal to deny us victory. It was a bit demoralising for the lads having put so much into it.

“To travel up here and get that performance today speaks volumes about where we are as a club and as a team. The spirit they showed today was phenomenal. They went toe to toe with Aberdeen today.”