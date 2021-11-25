Does anyone fancy the most expensive football we've ever seen? (Don't worry, it's on sale)

Remember the France 98 World Cup? Golden goals, Beckham kicking Simeone, the whole Romania squad doing a homage to Gazza's Euro 96 haircut? What a time it was.

And France, being a major home of high-end fashion, took full advantage of its Paris catwalks when it came to sticking its World Cup logo on a bunch of tat.

A collaboration with Louis Vuitton – a dead posh French fashion chain that FFT mainly knows from Kanye West lyrics – led to the creation of this: the most expensive football we've ever laid eyes on.

Styled like an old-fashioned brown leather ball, only 3,000 were ever produced, and so seeing one available to buy is like seeing Cristiano Ronaldo score a free-kick – you might be waiting a while. Each one is even numbered, so they're all unique.

FourFourTwo was casually browsing luxury fashion retailer Farfetch (because we're a classy publication) and came across one out in the wild.

(Image credit: FarFetch)

Now, we know what you're thinking, and yes, the RRP on this is a bit steep for second-hand footy, at £3,772.

But good news! Black Friday sales mean that this is 10 per cent off, and you can nab it for a meagre £3,395.

(If you're still not sure about that price tag, you could buy 87 years' worth of subscriptions to FourFourTwo with that on our own Black Friday deal.)

So, if you have someone in your life who loves high fashion brands and anachronistic ornamental retro footballs, and your budget runs to just under £3,500, then this is very specifically the present for you! But hurry, obviously, because there's only one available and, let's face it, you're not going to be the only person who wants it.

We had a little more of a look around, and also spotted an Adidas River Plate jacket for £72, as well as these £315 Balenciaga scarves designed to look like Borussia Dortmund's.

If none of that grabs you, just check out our guide to the best football gifts instead.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 50% as part of our Black Friday offer.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans