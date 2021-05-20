Dumbarton retain League One place despite second-leg defeat to Edinburgh

Dumbarton clung on to their League One place despite falling to a 1-0 defeat in their play-off decider with Edinburgh City.

Jim Duffy’s Sons welcomed the League Two runners’ up west in confident mood having claimed a 3-1 lead from Monday’s first leg in the capital.

Nerves began to jangle when they saw their lead trimmed back seven minutes into the second half, though, with Ouzy See firing home to give the Citizens hope.

But City were unable to complete the rescue mission after they were forced to play out the final half an hour with just 10 men, with defender Liam Henderson sent off after collecting a second yellow card for diving.