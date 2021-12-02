Dundee United confident Tannadice ready for Celtic match after storm damage

Dundee United are optimistic that Sunday’s cinch Premiership match against Celtic will be able to go ahead as planned despite damage to Tannadice caused by Storm Arwen last weekend.

Reports on Wednesday suggested the game was in jeopardy as the club strived to carry out the necessary repairs in time to satisfy health and safety regulations.

A statement from United on Monday said: “Following Friday night’s Storm Arwen, we can confirm parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were damaged. As a result Dundee City Council closed the road outside.

“Assessment of damage and restoration will begin today and is expected to last a few days.”

The PA news agency understands United are confident enough remedial work will have been undertaken to allow the televised match against Ange Postecoglou’s side to get the go-ahead. The club are expected to issue a further update later on Thursday.