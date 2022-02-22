Dundee welcome back Charlie Adam against St Mirren

Captain Charlie Adam returns to the Dundee squad for the home cinch Premiership game against St Mirren on Wednesday night.

The midfielder missed the 3-2 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday with a back complaint. Jordan Marshall is also fit again and will be on the bench.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is still struggling with a knee injury while Lee Ashcroft continues to build his fitness following a hamstring injury and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

New St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson hopes to have Eamonn Brophy available.

The striker returned to full training on Tuesday following an ankle injury and will make the squad if there is no reaction.

Defender Charles Dunne is suspended following his red card against Livingston on Saturday.