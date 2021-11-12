Reports: Gareth Southgate to sign a two-year extension with England, as he becomes the highest-ever paid Three Lions boss

Gareth Southgate is set to become the highest-paid England manager ever with an extension to take him up to 2024.

That's according to the Telegraph, who claim that the Three Lions boss is close to agreeing to terms that would see him manage England up until Euro 2024.

Southgate took over the England job in 2016. He was put in temporary charge of the senior England team after Sam Allardyce resigned one game in, following the publishing of the first part of The Daily Telegraph newspaper's "Football for Sale" investigation into corruption in English football.

The former England international managed the under-21s from 2013 to 2016. In June 2016, Southgate said that he did not want to fill the England senior team position left vacant by Hodgson.

Southgate, who has also managed Middlesbrough, has since taken England to two international tournaments.

In 2018, he led England to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990. There was little expectation on the Three Lions, though the team managed to win their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout, while captain Harry Kane - the youngest at the tournament - was crowned Golden Boot winner.

England were eventually knocked out of the competition in extra-time by Croatia, before succumbing to fourth place, after a defeat in the third-place play-off match to Belgium.

The side went one better in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament over the summer, reaching the final after victories over Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine and Denmark - all of which were at Wembley, aside from the 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome.

England were eventually beaten on penalties at Wembley by Italy. The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka missing the spot kicks.

England are close to qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, which is scheduled for next winter.