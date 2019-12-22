Eric Dier praises "approachable" Jose Mourinho and compares current Chelsea team to Tottenham of four years ago

Eric Dier says he has enjoyed working under Jose Mourinho in the first few weeks of his tenure as Tottenham manager.

The midfielder has made six Premier League starts this season, four of which have come under Mourinho.

And Dier has explained what it has been like to work with the Portuguese, who will take on his former club Chelsea on Sunday.

“In Portugal there are two people that are bigger than anything else, and it’s him [Mourinho] and [Cristiano] Ronaldo,” he told the Guardian.

“Growing up there and living that experience gave me a different perspective. He’s very personal. He makes you feel very comfortable around him. He’s very approachable. He’s got a lot of energy.

"He’s at training every day, he’s really involved. You can bump into him anywhere. He’s always around the place. You feel very comfortable talking to him. He wants to get to know everyone on another level, not just on the training pitch.

"That’s been good. And all the things we already know. He’s a winner. He wants to win. I’ve really enjoyed learning new things."

Spurs will climb above Chelsea and into fourth place in the Premier League table if they beat their London rivals on Sunday.

And Dier says he sees similarities between Frank Lampard's young side and the Tottenham team of 2015/16.

“I see a lot of us four years ago in this Chelsea team,” he added. “I think there’s a lot of similarities from when we started out with [Mauricio] Pochettino and what Chelsea are doing now, and it’s really nice to see all these young players getting a chance there, and not just getting a chance but proving they deserve their chance.

“They’re performing at a consistent level, which is really good, and they all look very hungry which is good for people that are a bit older. They’re pushing everyone. They have a young manager as well and they seem to be playing a very good style of football, a very brave style of football.”

