Europa League group stage draw: Simple ties for Arsenal and Tottenham, while Leicester, Celtic and Rangers face tests

The Europa League 2020/21 is underway, following the group stage draw: now we know who each team will be taking on in order to reach next year's knockout stages.

The first round of group stage games will take place on Thursday, October 22, with the fixtures being released later today.

Arsenal will be relatively pleased with how their campaign begins, with trips to Austria to face Rapid Vienna, Norway to play Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's old side Molde, and Ireland to take on Dundalk.

Similarly, Spurs will be pleased that their toughest test will come against Bulgarian side Ludogerets. Leicester, meanwhile, must take on Portuguese side Braga and Greek AEK, Celtic will have to deal with AC Milan despite being seeded in Pot 1, and Rangers must deal with Benfica and Standard Liege.

This season's final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. It should have been the venue for last season's final, before the coronavirus pandemic meant the competition resumed as a straight knockout tournament in Germany in August.

Group A

Roma

Young Boys

CFR Cluj

CSKA Sofia

Group B

Arsenal

Rapid Wien

Molde

Dundalk

Group C

Bayer Leverkusen

Slavia Praha

H. Beer-Sheva

Nice

Group D

Benfica

Standard Liege

Rangers

Lech

Group E

PSV Eindhoven

PAOK

Granada

Omonoia

Group F

Napoli

Real Sociedad

AZ ALkmaar

Rijeka

Group G

Braga

Leicester

AEK

Zorya Luhansk

Group H

Celtic

Sparta Praha

AC Milan

LOSC

Group I

Villarreal

Qarabag

M. Tel-Aviv

Sivasspor

Group J

Tottenham

Ludogerets

LASK

Antwerp

Group K

CSKA Moscow

Dinamo Zagreb

Feyenoord

Wolfsberg

Group L

Gent

Red Star Belgrade

Hoffenheim

Liberec

