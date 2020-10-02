Europa League group stage draw: Simple ties for Arsenal and Tottenham, while Leicester, Celtic and Rangers face tests
The full Europa League group stage draw has now been made – find out who Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester, Celtic and Rangers will face in Europe
The Europa League 2020/21 is underway, following the group stage draw: now we know who each team will be taking on in order to reach next year's knockout stages.
The first round of group stage games will take place on Thursday, October 22, with the fixtures being released later today.
Arsenal will be relatively pleased with how their campaign begins, with trips to Austria to face Rapid Vienna, Norway to play Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's old side Molde, and Ireland to take on Dundalk.
Similarly, Spurs will be pleased that their toughest test will come against Bulgarian side Ludogerets. Leicester, meanwhile, must take on Portuguese side Braga and Greek AEK, Celtic will have to deal with AC Milan despite being seeded in Pot 1, and Rangers must deal with Benfica and Standard Liege.
This season's final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. It should have been the venue for last season's final, before the coronavirus pandemic meant the competition resumed as a straight knockout tournament in Germany in August.
Group A
Roma
Young Boys
CFR Cluj
CSKA Sofia
Group B
Arsenal
Rapid Wien
Molde
Dundalk
Group C
Bayer Leverkusen
Slavia Praha
H. Beer-Sheva
Nice
Group D
Benfica
Standard Liege
Rangers
Lech
Group E
PSV Eindhoven
PAOK
Granada
Omonoia
Group F
Napoli
Real Sociedad
AZ ALkmaar
Rijeka
Group G
Braga
Leicester
AEK
Zorya Luhansk
Group H
Celtic
Sparta Praha
AC Milan
LOSC
Group I
Villarreal
Qarabag
M. Tel-Aviv
Sivasspor
Group J
Tottenham
Ludogerets
LASK
Antwerp
Group K
CSKA Moscow
Dinamo Zagreb
Feyenoord
Wolfsberg
Group L
Gent
Red Star Belgrade
Hoffenheim
Liberec
