How to get BT Sport on Now TV – and watch every Champions League and Europa League game on your TV this month with no contract

August normally sees the start of a new Premier League season – but this month will instead bring us the final stages of the Champions League and Europa League.

There are 11 Champions League games left to play and 15 Europa League games, with all taking place during two mini-tournaments. The Champions League final will take place on Sunday, August 23, and the Europa League final on Friday, August 21.

All of the games will be shown on BT Sport, but don't worry if you don't have a subscription for those channels: a single £25 BT Sport online monthly pass will cover all of these games, there is a way to watch every match on your television, without a contract, smart TV or complicated installation process.

All you'll need is:

• A Now TV stick or Now TV box

• A BT Sport monthly pass

• Er, a television

And that's it! Plug the stick or the box into your television, log in to your accounts and enjoy the football.

As well as those 28 European matches, BT Sport will also be showing five Women's Champions League matches, and the Community Shield between Liverpool and Arsenal on Saturday, August 29.

It also has rights to the end of Australia's A-League season, and the UEFA Youth League, meaning you'll never be without football to watch this month.

How do I add BT Sport to my Now TV stick or box?

BT Sport is now available as a free app on your Now TV. Once you've set up a BT Sport account online, simply go to 'App store' on the home section, select BT Sport, add it to your Now TV and log in.

One month is the shortest amount of time you can get a pass for, and costs £25 – but given there is no contract, once that month is up you don't need to pay for any more.

You also don't even need to pay for Now TV – you can simply watch on your laptop or get an HDMI cable to link your laptop to your television screen (just make sure to check which kind you'll need for your laptop first).

