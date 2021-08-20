European transfer news: Kylian Mbappe expected to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe will not be leaving PSG this summer, according to boss Mauricio Pochettino.

There has been increased speculation over Mbappe's future in Paris since the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes.

Fans haven't taken too lightly to the fact that the 22-year-old has yet to sign a new contract either.

Mbappe's current deal runs out at the end of the season - which, of course, brings with it the possibility that he could leave on a free next year.

Pochettino appears unperturbed about the situation, though. At Thursday's press conference ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 trip to Brest on Friday night, the Argentine said: "I think Mbappe is in very good spirits. He is really motivated to have a good season.

"He is a PSG player, he is happy with us and we are happy with him."

Pochettino also went as far to admit he enjoys the uncertainty and general madness of the transfer window.

"The truth is that I like this period, that I take it with humour," he said. You must have nerves of steel, Mauricio!

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid, but you have to wonder what he'd really stand to gain by moving on. Messi isn't going to dislodge him from the team, and he'll be a part of the most terrifying attacking triumvirate in world football.

That, along with the other exciting signings PSG have made this summer - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum - ought to make them one of the most feared sides in Europe this season.

World Cup and Champions League winners' medals before the age of 23? It could happen, Kylian.

