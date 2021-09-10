European transfer news: Real Madrid have 'verbal pact' over deal for Erling Haaland - report

Real Madrid reportedly have an agreement in place to sign Erling Haaland next summer.

The Norwegian hitman was linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer - with Chelsea said to be among those keen before they swooped for Romelu Lukaku - but ultimately stayed put.

Dortmund's valuation of their star man - said to be around £170 million - likely put paid to any deal being struck during the last transfer window, but that could all change in nine months' time or so.

According to Diario Madridista (via football.london), Real have a "verbal pact" with Dortmund to bring Haaland to the Bernabeu next summer.

It would make sense for clubs to wait, after all; the 21-year-old has a £68 million release clause which becomes active at the end of 2021/22.

And that could prove to be an absolute bargain for Real - or whoever wins the inevitable race to land perhaps the most prodigious young talent in the game.

Haaland became the youngest player in history to score 20 Champions League goals, reaching the milestone in Dortmund's Last 16 win over Sevilla last season.

With six goals already this term, he's taken his tally for the Black and Yellows to 63 from 62 appearances. Truth be told, it's all rather terrifying.

