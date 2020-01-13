Everton sign 17-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Carlisle

Everton have signed teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Carlisle on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 17-year-old has made 11 senior appearances for the Sky Bet League Two side this season.

Branthwaite will link-up with David Unsworth’s Under-23 side and is excited to get started.

“The pathway is superb – that’s what made me want to join Everton,” he told Everton’s website.

“I want to settle in, get to know all the boys and put in some good performances for the Under-23s.

“My long-term goal, 100 per cent, is to play for Everton’s first team in front of the great crowds at Goodison. That would be my dream.”