Everton to welcome back Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi

Everton defender Lucas Digne and midfielder Alex Iwobi return to the squad to face Leicester after being rested for Sunday’s FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure serves a one-match suspension but Michael Keane looks set to return to the starting line-up having been left out at the weekend.

Fabian Delph (thigh) and Niels Nkounkou (hamstring) are missing while midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin continues his slow comeback from a long lay-off after a number of serious injuries.

Ayoze Perez looks set to be handed the central striker role for Leicester in the absence of Jamie Vardy.

Vardy is set to miss a few weeks after hernia surgery and Perez got the nod for the FA Cup win over Brentford.

Manager Brendan Rodgers’ other option would be Kelechi Iheanacho, but he is still without Dennis Praet (thigh) and Wes Morgan (back).

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Olesen, Coleman, Kenny, Godfrey, Iwobi, Bernard, Gordon, Tosun.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Castagne, Evans, Thomas, Fofana, Soyuncu, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Mendy, Amartey, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Iheanacho.