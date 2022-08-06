Everton's Ben Godfrey suffers horror injury against Chelsea after assistant's error

Everton defender Ben Godfrey was stretchered off with what looked like a serious injury in the first half of his side's Premier League opener against Chelsea on Saturday - and it all could have been avoided.

Godrey suffered a badly twisted ankle in a challenge with Chelsea's Kai Havertz in the early stages of the game as his foot appeared to get caught in the turf at Goodison Park.

Play stopped as the 24-year-old England international received lengthy treatment on the pitch and he was given oxygen to help with the pain before going off on a stretcher to warm applause from the home fans.

But moments before the injury, play should have been halted by the officials as the ball clearly went out of play behind the goal line.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tried to keep the ball in following a poor back pass from Godfrey himself after 10 minutes, but it was well over the line and a corner to Chelsea should have been awarded by the referee's assistant.

Play continued instead and Godfrey, trying to make amends for his error, attempted to make a challenge which could see him sidelined for a large chunk of a season which has only just got underway.