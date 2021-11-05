Fabian Delph could start for Everton against Tottenham

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph could make his first start of the season against Tottenham after playing the second half of Monday’s loss at Wolves on his return from injury.

Yerry Mina (thigh) remains out but fellow defender Lucas Digne, who missed the Wolves game, has trained this week and is expected to be available.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) and midfielders Andre Gomes (calf) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) are absent.

New Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will assess his players after their Thursday night exertions against Vitesse Arnhem.

Conte picked a full strength squad for his first game in charge in the Europa Conference League and it was a tough encounter, which they won 3-2.

Defender Ryan Sessegnon and midfielder Bryan Gil (both hamstring) are not expected to be fit.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Davies, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Richarlison, Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gbamin, Delph, Rondon, Dobbin.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.