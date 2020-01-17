Fabinho and Matip ready for Liverpool returns

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and defender Joel Matip return to the squad for the visit of Manchester United after lengthy absences.

The Brazil international has been out since the end of November with an ankle problem, while centre-back Matip has not played since the last meeting with United in October due to a knee issue – but both have trained this week.

Defender Dejan Lovren (hamstring) is set to return on Monday but no comeback date has yet been set for midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Naby Keita (groin).

Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for United after aggravating a back injury in midweek.

The striker, forced off shortly after being introduced as a substitute in the FA Cup win over Wolves, is unlikely to feature in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

Luke Shaw is a doubt after missing the Wolves game with a hamstring injury and Eric Bailly is unlikely to be risked, while Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay are all still out.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Lallana, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi.

Man Utd provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Williams, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Young, Jones, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Garner, Gomes, Matic, Chong, Pereira, James, Mata, Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.