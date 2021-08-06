Fans not double jabbed to be encouraged to take test before going to EFL games

Supporters who are not double vaccinated will be encouraged to take lateral flow tests before attending any EFL fixture, starting this weekend.

An updated supporters’ code of conduct, which has been distributed to clubs and is set to be published by the EFL on Friday, has been seen by the PA news agency. It will also recommend supporters download the NHS Covid-19 app should proof of Covid status be required at a future point in the season.

The EFL is understood to be in ongoing discussions with the Government and the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) regarding so-called ‘vaccine passports’ and has advised its clubs – particularly those with capacities over 20,000 – to give consideration to trialling the technology and how it could impact on fans entering their stadiums.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government is looking at making vaccination passports mandatory at venues where large crowds gather (Steve Parsons/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously stated the Government would look to make proof of double vaccination mandatory to enter a nightclub, and other venues where large crowds gather, by the end of September, when all over-18s will have had the chance to receive two Covid-19 jabs.

As it stands no EFL club will insist on Covid certification when the 2021-22 season gets under way this weekend.

The updated code of conduct also encourages supporters who are not yet vaccinated to get their jabs if eligible.

Supporters attending our home games this season, starting with the men’s fixture against Tottenham next week, will need to provide evidence they are at low risk of transmitting Covid-19 to enter Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 28, 2021 See more

Premier League club Chelsea said on July 28 that they would insist on proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test to gain entry to any men’s or women’s home match at Stamford Bridge or Kingsmeadow in the coming season. The new policy came into effect at Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Tottenham.

In the EFL it is expected that most stadiums will return to full capacity this weekend, but there could be exceptions as the final decision on limits is set at local authority level.

Face coverings will be encouraged when moving around the venue and in indoor and enclosed areas, but will not be enforced.