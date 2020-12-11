Film documenting Newcastle's Championship promotion season hosts virtual premiere to raise money for food banks

Newcastle United fans have spent years creating a new feature-length documentary to celebrate their special support – and its first showing will be used to raise money for local charities in the north east.

We Are The Geordies is a love letter to Newcastle fans, documenting the 2016/17 season that the Toon Army were promoted from the Championship under Rafa Benitez. Following Magpies fans throughout the turbulent campaign, the film has been four years in the making.

Newcastle legends Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand are among those appearing in the film talking about the club and its relationship with the supporters.

The documentary is having a 'virtual premiere' at 7.30pm on Friday, December 11 in partnership with NUFC Fans Foodbank, NUFC Matters, True Faith, NUST, Gallowgate Shots and NUFC Fans United, to raise money for local charity.

Newcastle fans were among the first Premier League supporters to organise charity fundraising around a boycott of the pay-per-view trial of televised matches earlier in the season.

This premiere costs £10 to watch online, and filmmakers James DeMarco and Zahra Zomorrodian will be joining the premiere along with the cast and a host of celebrity guests, with The Athletic's George Caulkin hosting a post-film Q&A panel.

You can find out details about the premiere by visiting the website of the We Are The Geordies film.

The film is also out on Amazon and Sky now, too.

