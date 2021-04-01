FLP tips: Call on Kelechi and Chelsea’s steely defence in gameweek 30

Chelsea provide defensive strength while Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho is Fantasy Premier League’s form player as domestic action resumes.

With managers looking to shape their squads for the season run-in, the PA news agency looks at who the statistics point to for gameweek 30.

Call on Kelechi

Kelechi Iheanacho is gameweek 30’s top recommendation (PA graphic)

Iheanacho scored five goals in three games before the international break, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United, and a maximum three bonus points in each of those games helped him rack up 44 of his 55 points this season.

PA’s Transfer Score metric combines a player’s form – accounting for 50 per cent of the rating and obviously boosting Iheanacho’s standing – with cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR).

Games against Iheanacho’s former club Manchester City on Saturday and at West Ham next week drive up Leicester’s FDR and there will naturally be concerns his run of scoring form – also including an FA Cup double against Manchester United – is unsustainable.

At £5.7million and with less than three per cent ownership, though, there is still the chance to be an early adopter at low risk.

What is more, it is rare for a striker to rate highly in transfer score this season – his mark of 84 leads the league this week and is 15 points clear of the next best frontmen, Southampton’s Che Adams and Burnley’s Chris Wood.

Bet on big guns at the back

Luke Shaw leads the way but Chelsea’s defence offers huge appeal (PA graphic)

Between defenders and goalkeepers, Chelsea and Manchester United provide five of this week’s six recommendations, with United full-back Luke Shaw‘s transfer score of 80 trailing only Iheanacho in the league-wide ratings.

Thomas Tuchel’s side then complete the top five, with Andreas Christensen (77) and Cesar Azpilicueta (75) followed in the rankings by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (74).

With West Brom, Crystal Palace and Brighton next on the schedule and Fulham also on the horizon, it is no surprise the Blues are tipped to build on their run of four successive clean sheets in the league and fantasy managers would be wise to take advantage.

Keeper Edouard Mendy maintains Chelsea’s domination (PA graphic)

United goalkeeper Dean Henderson‘s average of 6.7 fantasy points per game while deputising for David De Gea drives up his transfer score to 71 but beware – the Spaniard is now available after paternal duty and a subsequent period of quarantine so should be expected to return this week.

That may make Leeds’ Illan Meslier a more appealing option – his form is better in any case, with only higher ownership and a slightly trickier run of games keeping his transfer score a point below Henderson’s.

Midfielders fall back

All change in midfield with Leandro Trossard on top (PA graphic)

Midfield has been where the action is for much of the season, but week 30 sees the balance change.

Increased ownership has finally caught up with Ilkay Gundogan after a relative dip in form – the same is true of his Manchester City colleagues in defence – while the numerous Premier League forwards filed as FPL midfielders have not been living up to their hefty price tags.

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard assumes the mantle of our top pick this week – he scored against Southampton and Newcastle before the international break, where he bagged a brace for Belgium against Belarus – and while games against Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea cap the Seagulls’ appeal, his transfer score of 71 is unmatched in midfield.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is just two behind, with Wolves’ Joao Moutinho rounding out the podium.